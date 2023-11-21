Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold is congratulated by those in attendance during the Investiture Ceremony held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023. Gov. Tina Kotek served as the Presiding Officer for the ceremony. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 8141433 VIRIN: 231128-Z-CH590-1034 Resolution: 5898x3932 Size: 5.07 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.