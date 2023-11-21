Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard

Former Oregon Adjutant General Maj. Gen. (ret.) Michael E. Stencel (left) congratulates Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold (right) following the conclusion of his Investiture Ceremony held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Gronewold was sworn into the office as The Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

