Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek delivers remarks to those in attendance for the Investiture Ceremony held for Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023 as he became the 32nd Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. Gov. Kotek served as the Presiding Officer for the ceremony. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

