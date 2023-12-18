Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Oregon Adjutant General

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Governor Tina Kotek administers the Oath of Office for Brig. Gen. Alan R....... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Governor Tina Kotek administers the Oath of Office for Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold during the Investiture Ceremony held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Gronewold was sworn into the office as The Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek served as the Presiding Officer for Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold’s investiture as The Adjutant General (TAG), Oregon during a ceremony held at Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023.



“I am honored to stand alongside Brigadier General Gronewold as he takes our oath to serve as the next adjutant general,” Kotek said to those in attendance. “Moments like these are sobering reminders of what it means to be part of something greater than ourselves.”



Governor Kotek appointed Gronewold to the position in October with the retirement of Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel. The ceremony took place at the Oregon State Library and was attended by family, friends, and members of the Oregon National Guard, including former Adjutants Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Michael E. Stencel and General Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees, and later served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Training, Readiness and Mobilization from 2014 to 2019.



“The Oregon National Guard has distinguished itself many times over in its service to our state in times of need, dedication to supporting federal missions, and commitment to continued excellence in training and readiness for the greatest of challenges,” Governor Kotek said. “I am confident that Brig. Gen. Gronewold will continue and expand upon this legacy.”



“The Oregon National Guard as many of you know, has distinguished itself many times over in its service to Oregonians in times of need, the courage that they have displayed in meeting the call to defend freedom in our federal missions and their ongoing commitment in training and readiness,” Kotek said, expanding on the vital role Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airman convey both home and abroad. “I am supremely confident that Brigadier General Gronewold will continue to and expand upon this important legacy here in Oregon.”



After Gov. Kotek administered the Oath of Office, Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith presented the Colors for Brig. Gen. Gronewold, officially ushering in Oregon’s 32nd Adjutant General.



In delivering his first formal remarks as The Adjutant General, Gronewold stressed his commitment to the Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, and families of the Oregon National Guard.



“Our service is both fulfilling and a source of pride,” he said, expanding on a need for readiness and resilience. “I pledge to lead with a focus on readiness, cohesion, and capabilities. We will invest in the professional development of our Guardsmen and women, ensuring they are equipped with the skills necessary to excel in their roles. We will foster a sense of cohesion, building a culture of teamwork and mutual support that extends beyond individual units.”



Gronewold said that Oregon National Guard service members will be able to “to face any challenge that comes our way,” he said. “In doing so, we not only fulfill our duties for the citizens of Oregon but exceed their expectations.”



Brig. Gen. Gronewold received his commission from the United States Military Academy in 1996 and ten members of his graduating class were in attendance for the ceremony.



He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Upon graduating from flight School at Fort Novosel (formally known as Fort Rucker), in Enterprise, Alabama, he then served with the 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea, as the Aviation Brigade Headquarters Executive Officer.



After ten years of active duty service, Gronewold joined the Oregon Army National Guard in 2006 and was first assigned as the Commander, Army Aviation Support Facility in Pendleton, becoming qualified to fly the CH-47 Chinook. Earlier this year he was named the Land Component Commander for the Oregon Army National Guard, before being appointed as The Adjutant General, Oregon.



Having served on multiple mobilizations during his time on active duty and with the Oregon Army National Guard, Brig. Gen. Gronewold’s first deployment was in 2003 serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and again in 2008-2009. In addition to his deployments to Iraq, he was also activated in 2005 as the Aviation Maintenance Company Commander for Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Most recently, he deployed as the Commander of the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade to the CENTCOM in Kuwait, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield in February 2021.



In his closing remarks, Gronewold thanked his family, friends, and co-workers whom he has served with during the past years of service and deployments, yet still looking toward the future in his new role.



“I am honored to lead this remarkable organization and I look forward to working alongside each of you who strive for excellence, build winning units, and ensure that the Oregon National Guard remains a source of pride for all,” he said, concluding his remarks. “We will be the service of choice because of our commitment to excellence, our unwavering dedication, and our ability to adapt and overcome.”