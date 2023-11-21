Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold stand for the Playing of Honors during the Investiture Ceremony held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Gronewold was sworn into the office as The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs

