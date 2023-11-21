Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard [Image 3 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Governor Tina Kotek administers the Oath of Office for Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold during the Investiture Ceremony held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Gronewold was sworn into the office as The Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 20:41
    Photo ID: 8141432
    VIRIN: 231128-Z-CH590-1021
    Resolution: 2550x1966
    Size: 873.87 KB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    Investiture Ceremony
    Gov. Tina Kotek
    Alan R. Gronewold

