Called to Serve for 248 Years

Attendees listen to speakers at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball in San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. This was the first chaplains' ball in the area since 2019 due to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

