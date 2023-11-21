Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 2 of 8]

    Called to Serve for 248 Years

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Karnath 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    Attendees listen to speakers at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball in San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. This was the first chaplains' ball in the area since 2019 due to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

    This work, Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Melissa Karnath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

