    Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 7 of 8]

    Called to Serve for 248 Years

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Karnath 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Navy chaplains and their guests listen to remarks delivered by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George M. Wikoff, guest speaker, at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. Wikoff is a native of New Brunswick, New Jersey and serves as Acting Commander, Naval Air Forces/Acting Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. This year Navy chaplains are celebrating 248 years of service on their birthday, November 28th. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

    Veteran
    USMC
    Ball
    Navy
    Chaplain
    USMCnews

