    Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 1 of 8]

    Called to Serve for 248 Years

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Karnath 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    A U.S. Navy chaplain cuts the birthday cake at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. The cake is decorated with the seal, which read “Vocati ad Servitium” meaning “called to serve.” The motto reminds chaplains their ministry is a calling from God, to leave hearth and home, to serve the men and women of our Nation and care for their souls in times of war and peace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

    This work, Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Melissa Karnath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    USMC
    Ball
    Navy
    Chaplain
    USMCnews

