Called to Serve for 248 Years

A U.S. Navy chaplain cuts the birthday cake at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. The cake is decorated with the seal, which read “Vocati ad Servitium” meaning “called to serve.” The motto reminds chaplains their ministry is a calling from God, to leave hearth and home, to serve the men and women of our Nation and care for their souls in times of war and peace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

