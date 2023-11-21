Called to Serve for 248 Years

A U.S. Navy chaplain listens to remarks delivered by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George M. Wikoff, guest speaker, at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. This year Navy chaplains are celebrating 248 years of service on their birthday, November 28th. This was the first Navy chaplain’s ball since 2019 due to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

