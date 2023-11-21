Called to Serve for 248 Years

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George M. Wikoff, acting commander, Naval Air Forces, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet right, greets U.S. Navy chaplains, at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. Wikoff was the guest speaker and is a native of New Brunswick, New Jersey. This year Navy chaplains are celebrating 248 years of service on their birthday, November 28th. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

