    Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 5 of 8]

    Called to Serve for 248 Years

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Karnath 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Amy Ruhf-Brien, chaplain with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, delivers the invocation at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. Ruhf-Brien is from Ann Arbor, Michigan. This years' ball celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first female chaplain serving in the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 19:36
    Photo ID: 8141302
    VIRIN: 231019-M-RX595-1135
    Resolution: 3192x4480
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: ANN ARBOR, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Melissa Karnath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    USMC
    Ball
    Navy
    Chaplain
    USMCnews

