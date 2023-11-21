Called to Serve for 248 Years

U.S. Navy Lt. Amy Ruhf-Brien, chaplain with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, delivers the invocation at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplain Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. Ruhf-Brien is from Ann Arbor, Michigan. This years' ball celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first female chaplain serving in the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

