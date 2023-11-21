Lady U.S. Navy chaplains greet Rev. Dianna Pholman Bell through a video call at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplin Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. Bell is a U.S. Navy veteran and the first lady chaplain to serve in the Department of Defense. She called in by video to talk to the chaplains at this year’s ball and speak about the importance of women serving in the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps. This year’s ball celebrated the 50th anniversary of women serving as chaplains in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 19:35 Photo ID: 8141307 VIRIN: 231019-M-RX595-1343 Resolution: 5917x3976 Size: 22.45 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Melissa Karnath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.