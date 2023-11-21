Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 8 of 8]

    Called to Serve for 248 Years

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Karnath 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    Lady U.S. Navy chaplains greet Rev. Dianna Pholman Bell through a video call at the 2023 San Diego Area Navy Chaplin Corps Ball, San Diego, California, Oct. 19, 2023. Bell is a U.S. Navy veteran and the first lady chaplain to serve in the Department of Defense. She called in by video to talk to the chaplains at this year’s ball and speak about the importance of women serving in the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps. This year’s ball celebrated the 50th anniversary of women serving as chaplains in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa L. Karnath)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 8141307
    VIRIN: 231019-M-RX595-1343
    Resolution: 5917x3976
    Size: 22.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Called to Serve for 248 Years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Melissa Karnath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    USMC
    Ball
    Navy
    Chaplain
    USMCnews

