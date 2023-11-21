Attendees of the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral in Ely, England, participate in a pie social event following the event, Nov. 22, 2023. This is the 38th iteration of the gathering which is hosted to provide U.S. service members an opportunity to share an American holiday celebration with the members of the British community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8140498
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-XA271-1312
|Resolution:
|5444x3622
|Size:
|15.25 MB
|Location:
|ELY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT