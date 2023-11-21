Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service

Attendees listen to a choir sing during the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. Attendees included military service members and their families, Ministry of Defence employees, and community members of East Anglia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
