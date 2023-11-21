Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kelly Stahl, speaks to U.S. Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath during the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. Stahl spoke about the importance of gathering as a community for the purpose of reflecting and giving thanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

