Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 3 of 8]

    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service

    ELY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Bishop Dagmar Winter, acting Bishop of Ely, speaks to attendees during the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. Ely Cathedral has hosted an annual Thanksgiving Eve service for U.S. forces stationed in England for over three decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 8140493
    VIRIN: 231122-F-XA271-1145
    Resolution: 5843x3888
    Size: 17.99 MB
    Location: ELY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service
    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service
    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service
    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service
    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service
    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service
    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service
    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Thanksgiving
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    ReaDyCulture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT