Bishop Dagmar Winter, acting Bishop of Ely, speaks to attendees during the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. Ely Cathedral has hosted an annual Thanksgiving Eve service for U.S. forces stationed in England for over three decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8140493
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-XA271-1145
|Resolution:
|5843x3888
|Size:
|17.99 MB
|Location:
|ELY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
