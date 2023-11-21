Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, speaks to attendees during the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. It is a decades old tradition for a member of the command team of either Royal Air Force Mildenhall or RAF Lakenheath to speak during the service as a thank you to the local community for honoring the American holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
