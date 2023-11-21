Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 2 of 8]

    Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service

    ELY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, speaks to attendees during the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. It is a decades old tradition for a member of the command team of either Royal Air Force Mildenhall or RAF Lakenheath to speak during the service as a thank you to the local community for honoring the American holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Thanksgiving
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    ReaDyCulture

