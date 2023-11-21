Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service

Leadership from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, stand with community leaders for a photo, following the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. It is a decades old tradition for senior leaders of RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to attend the service as a thank you to the local community for honoring the American holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

