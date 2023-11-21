Leadership from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, stand with community leaders for a photo, following the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. It is a decades old tradition for senior leaders of RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to attend the service as a thank you to the local community for honoring the American holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8140497
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-XA271-1291
|Resolution:
|4976x3311
|Size:
|14.08 MB
|Location:
|ELY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
