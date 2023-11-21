Ely Cathedral Octagon Singers, sing a hymn during the annual Thanksgiving Eve service at Ely Cathedral, Ely, England, Nov. 22, 2023. The octagon singers are the cathedral’s adult voluntary choir and perform at many special services throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8140491
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-XA271-1001
|Resolution:
|4219x2807
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|ELY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ely Cathedral hosts 2023 Thanksgiving Eve service [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
