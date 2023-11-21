AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), speaks to deployed service members on Thanksgiving at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 23. 2023. Langley and AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, visited Djibouti to meet with service members to express their gratitude and appreciation for their service all year long. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

