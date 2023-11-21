U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 23, 2023. U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visited service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier during the holidays. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 00:30
|Photo ID:
|8138664
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-AK347-1056
|Resolution:
|4273x2846
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRICOM commander spends holiday with troops in Africa
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT