U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 23, 2023. U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visited service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier during the holidays. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 00:30 Photo ID: 8138664 VIRIN: 231123-F-AK347-1056 Resolution: 4273x2846 Size: 2.64 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.