    AFRICOM commander spends holiday with troops in Africa [Image 2 of 8]

    AFRICOM commander spends holiday with troops in Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 23, 2023. While visiting Camp Lemonnier, Langley presented awards to service members, attended a Turkey Bowl flag football game, and met with troops who are spending a holiday away from home. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 00:30
    deployed
    service member
    AFRICOM
    Thanksgiving
    Camp Lemonnier
    U.S. Africa Command
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa

