    AFRICOM commander spends holiday with troops in Africa [Image 1 of 8]

    AFRICOM commander spends holiday with troops in Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S Service members play against each other in a cross national football game at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 23, 2023. Langley visited troops stationed at Camp Lemonnier for a day of Thanksgiving festivities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    This work, AFRICOM commander spends holiday with troops in Africa [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service members
    Thanksgiving
    Camp Lemonnier
    U.S. Africa Command
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    deployment

