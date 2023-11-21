Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa [Image 4 of 8]

    AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command, speaks to deployed service members on Thanksgiving at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 23. 2023. Woods and U.S. Africa Command commander, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, paid a special holiday visit to Djibouti to meet with service members and express their gratitude and appreciation for their service all year long. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 00:30
    This work, AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

