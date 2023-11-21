U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, coins U.S. Army SGT Cyle Smith, 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion, on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 22, 2023. While visiting Camp Lemonnier, Langley recognized outstanding performers, attended an annual Djibouti Bowl flag football game, and served Thanksgiving meals to junior service members deployed in the Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 00:30 Photo ID: 8138665 VIRIN: 231122-F-XG228-1001 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 686.45 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.