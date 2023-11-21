Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa [Image 7 of 8]

    AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, coins U.S. Army SGT Cyle Smith, 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion, on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 22, 2023. While visiting Camp Lemonnier, Langley recognized outstanding performers, attended an annual Djibouti Bowl flag football game, and served Thanksgiving meals to junior service members deployed in the Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    This work, AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

