AFRICOM leaders spend holiday with troops in Africa

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 23, 2023. While visiting Camp Lemonnier, Langley presented awards to service members, attended a Turkey Bowl flag football game, and met with troops who are spending a holiday away from home. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

