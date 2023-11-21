SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) over the 1MC during his visit to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023. Secretary Del Toro visited the ship and served Thanksgiving dinner to the crew and their families to give back and show their appreciation on behalf of a grateful Nation. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

