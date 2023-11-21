Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving [Image 8 of 10]

    SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) over the 1MC during his visit to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023. Secretary Del Toro visited the ship and served Thanksgiving dinner to the crew and their families to give back and show their appreciation on behalf of a grateful Nation. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

    CVN 68
    Thanksgiving
    Navy
    USS Nimitz
    USS Connecticut
    SECNAV 78
    SECNAV Del Toro
    Secretary of the Navy Del Toro

