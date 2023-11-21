SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with Sailors in the aft galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a visit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023. Secretary Del Toro visited the ship and served Thanksgiving dinner to the crew and their families to give back and show their appreciation on behalf of a grateful Nation. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US