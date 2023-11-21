Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving [Image 4 of 10]

    SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Adrienne Burns 

    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visit Sailors assigned to the Seawolf-class submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023, at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Secretary Del Toro visited the crew to give back and show their appreciation on behalf of a grateful Nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Adrienne Burns)

    This work, SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving [Image 10 of 10], by Adrienne Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

