SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visit Sailors assigned to the Seawolf-class submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023, at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Secretary Del Toro visited the crew to give back and show their appreciation on behalf of a grateful Nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Adrienne Burns)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US