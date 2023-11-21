Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving [Image 2 of 10]

    SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with Sailors and their families aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a visit to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Nov. 23, 2023. Secretary Del Toro visited the ship and served Thanksgiving dinner to the crew and their families to give back and show their appreciation on behalf of a grateful Nation. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 21:16
    Photo ID: 8137557
    VIRIN: 231123-N-CM203-1051
    Resolution: 4051x2946
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving [Image 10 of 10], by SA Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Navy
    SECNAV 78
    SECNAV Del Toro
    Secretary of the Navy Del Toro

