Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and his wife Betty visit Sailors assigned to the Seawolf-class submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023, at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Secretary and Mrs. Del Toro visited the crew to give back and show their appreciation on behalf of a grateful Nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Adrienne Burns)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 21:18
|Photo ID:
|8137562
|VIRIN:
|231123-N-JY759-1247
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|161.22 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving [Image 10 of 10], by Adrienne Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECNAV and Betty Del Toro Give Thanks to Sailors and Their Families on Thanksgiving
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT