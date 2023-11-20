A simulated attack during Razor Talon 24-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 16, 2023. Razor Talon is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

