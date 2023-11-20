Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Razor Talon 24-1 [Image 16 of 27]

    Razor Talon 24-1

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing provides tactical combat casualty care during exercise Razor Talon 24-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 15, 2023. RT-24 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 09:14
    Photo ID: 8133546
    VIRIN: 231115-F-RS022-1057
    Resolution: 5339x3552
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razor Talon 24-1 [Image 27 of 27], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Razor Talon

