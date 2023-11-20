U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, take off during Razor Talon 24-1 at Myrtle Beach International Airport, South Carolina November 14, 2023. Exercise Razor Talon tests the skills Airmen acquire in Multi-Capable Airman and Agile Combat Employment training, ensuring they can execute their primary mission while also overcoming obstacles not affiliated with their Air Force Specialty Code. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 8133539 VIRIN: 231114-F-RS022-1124 Resolution: 3816x2539 Size: 807.25 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Razor Talon 24-1 [Image 27 of 27], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.