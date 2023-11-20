Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Razor Talon 24-1 [Image 9 of 27]

    Razor Talon 24-1

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, take off during Razor Talon 24-1 at Myrtle Beach International Airport, South Carolina November 14, 2023. Exercise Razor Talon tests the skills Airmen acquire in Multi-Capable Airman and Agile Combat Employment training, ensuring they can execute their primary mission while also overcoming obstacles not affiliated with their Air Force Specialty Code. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 09:14
    Photo ID: 8133539
    VIRIN: 231114-F-RS022-1124
    Resolution: 3816x2539
    Size: 807.25 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razor Talon 24-1 [Image 27 of 27], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1
    Razor Talon 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Razor Talon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT