U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxi at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, during Razor Talon 24-1 November 13, 2023. Razor Talon is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

