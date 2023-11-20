U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, during Razor Talon 24-1 November 13, 2023. Razor Talon is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

