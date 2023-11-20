U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing hold security during exercise Razor Talon 24-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 15, 2023. November 15, 2023. RT-24 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 8133548 VIRIN: 231115-F-RS022-1071 Resolution: 5637x3751 Size: 3.46 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Razor Talon 24-1 [Image 27 of 27], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.