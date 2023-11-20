U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing prepare F-15E Strike Eagles for sorties during exercise Razor Talon 24-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 16, 2023. RT-24 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8133547
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-RS022-1015
|Resolution:
|5403x3595
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Razor Talon 24-1 [Image 27 of 27], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
