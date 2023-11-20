Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 6 of 7]

    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 374th Airlift Wing (AW) attend an all-call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, hosted the all-calls throughout the day to remind Yokota’s Total Force about the spectrum of resiliency and the correlating spectrum of support offered by Yokota’s helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:07
    Photo ID: 8133171
    VIRIN: 231116-F-JB191-1341
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day
    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day
    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day
    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day
    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day
    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day
    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Resilience
    Yokota AB
    Community
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT