Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

Members of the 374th Wing Staff Agency and 374th Comptroller Squadron participate in team-building activities at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Members gathered within their units to discuss the importance of connection and participate in team-building activities with the help of the 374th Airlift Wing Integrated Resiliency Office and their team of Resiliency Training Assistants and Master Resiliency Trainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

