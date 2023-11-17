Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 4 of 7]

    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 374th Wing Staff Agency and 374th Comptroller Squadron participate in team-building activities at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Members gathered within their units to discuss the importance of connection and participate in team-building activities with the help of the 374th Airlift Wing Integrated Resiliency Office and their team of Resiliency Training Assistants and Master Resiliency Trainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    This work, Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

