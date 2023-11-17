Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 3 of 7]

    Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office participate in a morale breakfast at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Members participated in team-building activities and attended a base-wide all-call as part of a resiliency day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:07
    Photo ID: 8133168
    VIRIN: 231116-F-JB191-1300
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Resilience
    Yokota AB
    Community
    INDOPACOM

