Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

Members of the 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office participate in a morale breakfast at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Members participated in team-building activities and attended a base-wide all-call as part of a resiliency day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

