Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

Members of the 374th Wing Staff Agency and 374th Comptroller Squadron participate in ultimate frisbee at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Team Yokota temporarily stood down operations to focus on Total Force resiliency. The down day allowed members to reset and engage in a day full of resiliency-building activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

