Members of the 374th Wing Staff Agency and 374th Comptroller Squadron reach for a frisbee at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Units from all across the base participated in team-building activities as part of a base-wide resiliency day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8133167
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-JB191-1182
|Resolution:
|3073x2049
|Size:
|339.54 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
