Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day

Members of the 374th Wing Staff Agency and 374th Comptroller Squadron reach for a frisbee at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Units from all across the base participated in team-building activities as part of a base-wide resiliency day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

