U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, addresses the audience during a base-wide all-call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. Briefings were hosted throughout the day to remind Yokota’s Total Force about the spectrum of resiliency and the correlating spectrum of support offered by Yokota’s helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:07 Photo ID: 8133172 VIRIN: 231116-F-JB191-1355 Resolution: 7228x4066 Size: 5.46 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Yokota stands down for resiliency day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.