MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Space Force Guardians with Space Systems Command, and Mobile User Objective System Program Office personnel attend a MUOS presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

