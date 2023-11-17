MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities

U.S. Space Force Guardians with Space Systems Command and Mobile User Objective System Program Office personnel attend a MUOS demonstration in a CH-53E Super Stallion equipped with DI Medium capability with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

