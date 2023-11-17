Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities [Image 3 of 10]

    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Dickison, an avionics officer with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs MUOS Program Office personnel on the use of MUOS technology in support of heavy-lift helicopter operations at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 8131709
    VIRIN: 231116-M-TH104-1067
    Resolution: 5484x3658
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities
    MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    SSC
    MAG-16
    MUOS
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT