MUOS Digital Interoperability: Marines and Guardians Demonstrate Satellite Capabilities

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Akerin Lab, the digital interoperability coordinator with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, demonstrates Mobile User Objective System technology on a Marine Air Ground Tablet to MUOS Program Office personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 16, 2023. Members of Space Systems Command and the MUOS Program Office engaged with 3rd MAW and I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines to understand end-user considerations and see MUOS used at the tactical level. MUOS elevates Marine Corps warfighting capabilities by enhancing long-range, rapid communication and expanding the operational reach of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

